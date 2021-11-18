Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €250.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €231.58 ($272.45).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €205.25 ($241.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €197.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €205.79. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

