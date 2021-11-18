Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allison Transmission stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

