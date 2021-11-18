Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page Sells 7,856 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total transaction of $23,078,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total transaction of $41,220,468.65.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90.

On Friday, August 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,981.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,850.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,684.59. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 204.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61.7% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

