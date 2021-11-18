Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $12.00. Alphatec shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 2,676 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 14,254 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $174,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,791 shares of company stock worth $907,261 over the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 52,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

