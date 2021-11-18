Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Up 75.9% in October

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the October 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

