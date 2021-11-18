Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Down 44.2% in October

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the October 14th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

NYSE ACH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

