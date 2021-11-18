Amalgamated Bank Acquires 6,286 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLR opened at $46.49 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

