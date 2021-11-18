Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

