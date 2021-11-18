Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 51,960 Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 715,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 635,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 574,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,764,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 570,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

