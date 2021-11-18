Amalgamated Bank Invests $490,000 in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 589.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 242,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,912.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 717,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.91.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.