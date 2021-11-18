Amalgamated Bank Invests $508,000 in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.37. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.