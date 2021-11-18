Amalgamated Bank Makes New $496,000 Investment in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,997 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

