Amalgamated Bank Makes New $516,000 Investment in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accolade by 2.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth about $4,620,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Accolade by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth about $18,148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Accolade by 418.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 373,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

