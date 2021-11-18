Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 18,204 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 184.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 103.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 826,503 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.91.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

