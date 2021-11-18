Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in nCino were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of nCino by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Shares of NCNO opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

