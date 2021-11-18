America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski Acquires 5,200 Shares

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Rogozinski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 19,800 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.57 on Thursday. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02. The stock has a market cap of $433.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.62.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 107.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.