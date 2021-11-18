América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 60,985 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth $110,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AMX opened at $18.05 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

