American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.