American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.90. Approximately 1,723 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCON. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $9,149,000.

