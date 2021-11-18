American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Position Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 95,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after purchasing an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $10,245,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 399.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 210,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 55.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 580,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 206,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEL. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.