American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $179.61 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.