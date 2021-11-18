American National Bank Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.7% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $341.89. 10,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.