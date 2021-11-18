American National Bank Buys 303 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $247.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,156. The company has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $255.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.