American National Bank Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American National Bank cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in KLA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $420.14. 2,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $236.01 and a 1-year high of $424.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.