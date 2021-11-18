American National Bank Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American National Bank trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.4% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 216,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $632.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.54. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $646.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.96.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.