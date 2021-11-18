American National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

American National Bank reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $88.04. 8,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.82 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

