American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.96 Million

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce $151.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.20 million. American Public Education reported sales of $85.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $417.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after buying an additional 168,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 729,933 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $24.47. 1,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $457.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

