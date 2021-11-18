American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.59

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 11884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Get American Well alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $125,382.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,591. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 1,248.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 222,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 205,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $7,593,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of American Well by 95.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 769,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 375,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $6,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.