AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.500-$10.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.84. 9,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,035 shares of company stock valued at $16,088,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

