AmonD (AMON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,462.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $5,462.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00088224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,177.58 or 1.00711238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.75 or 0.06956868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,430,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

