Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,092.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 180,428 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $704,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

