Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

