Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

AMPY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 847,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.44. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

In other news, Director David Proman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan S. Lederman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

