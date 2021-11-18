Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Steven M. Spurlock Sells 32,455 Shares

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 32,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,315,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMPL opened at $71.10 on Thursday. Amplitude Inc has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $41,321,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

