Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post sales of $23.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the highest is $24.61 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.42 million to $106.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.27 million, with estimates ranging from $82.42 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTT. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.48. 6,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.17. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

