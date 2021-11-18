Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to report $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.99. FedEx posted earnings of $4.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $19.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.68 to $20.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.47. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

