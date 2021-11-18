Analysts Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in International Money Express by 485.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $602.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.