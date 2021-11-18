Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Announce $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.95. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.47. 395,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,483,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $2,262,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $561,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 92,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 45,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

