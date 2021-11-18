Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.05. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

NYSE PAYC opened at $477.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 161.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.26.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

