Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $9.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $143.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after acquiring an additional 285,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

