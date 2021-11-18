Analysts Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

