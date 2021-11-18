Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.69. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $1,528,313. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $4,236,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 16.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 125,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

