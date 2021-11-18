Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LUNA opened at $9.30 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $295.58 million, a P/E ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

