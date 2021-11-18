Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.82 and the lowest is $5.69. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $3.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $19.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $19.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $23.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Meritage Homes by 19.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 33.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $2,068,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.08. 226,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,498. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

