Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 127.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 341.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.67. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.