Analysts Set Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) PT at $51.00

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Colfax by 35.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 41.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,518,000 after acquiring an additional 642,625 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colfax stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

