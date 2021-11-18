Analysts Set Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) PT at $51.00

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Colfax stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.18.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
