Analysts Set DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Target Price at $22.00

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSPG. Citigroup downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen downgraded shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. 503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,859. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $532.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.90.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $25,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,689 shares of company stock valued at $58,985. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in DSP Group by 34,271.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DSP Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

