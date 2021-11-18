Analysts Set Expectations for Clipper Realty Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) – B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Clipper Realty in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

CLPR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

CLPR opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $146.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.61%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

