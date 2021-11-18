Analysts Set Expectations for Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Motus GI in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter.

MOTS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

