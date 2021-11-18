Analysts Set Expectations for POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,690,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

